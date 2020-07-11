ODOT lists VW County highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Ohio 49, between the village of Willshire and U.S. 224, will be restricted through the work zone for finishing work following chip seal operations. The work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 117, between the Mercer County line and the Allen County line, will be restricted through the work zone for finishing work following chip seal operations. The work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 81, between Ohio 116 and Township Road 199, near Spencerville, closed on July 1 for 30 days for a culvert replacement. The work will be performed by Vernon, Nagel Inc. of Napoleon.

Detour: Ohio 116 to Ohio 117 to Ohio 66 and back to Ohio 81 (see map).

Ohio 697, between Ohio 116/Ringwald Road and the city of Delphos, will be restricted through the work zone for finishing work following chip seal operations. Work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Jefferson Street, between Main Street and Crawford Street, just south of Central Avenue in the city of Van Wert, closed May 11 for approximately 90 days for a bridge replacement. The work is being performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.

Detour: Main Street to Jefferson Street to Central Avenue to Washington Street to Crawford Street.