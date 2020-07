Restaurants to provide meals to elderly

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Aging has announced a new partnership with local area agencies on aging and restaurants throughout Ohio to provide free meals to older Ohioans who are unable to prepare meals and lack meal support at home or in their communities.

The department developed the Staying Healthy program with funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Local restaurants participating in the program receive reimbursement from these funds for the meals they provide to eligible participants.

“This program serves three purposes,” said ODA Director Ursel McElroy. “It spurs local investment in an economic sector significantly impacted by COVID-19; it increases small-business restaurant investment; and it meets the increased demand of older adults needing nutrition services.”

The short-term program is designed to serve older adults with the greatest economic and social need. It places special emphasis on low-income older adults. It also focuses on older Ohioans living in rural areas; those with severe disabilities; those with limited English-speaking ability; and those with Alzheimer’s disease or related disorders.

Participating restaurants must have 50 or fewer employees, be able to produce meals that meet industry-standard nutritional guidelines, and deliver meals to participants, either directly or through community partners. Meals may be hot, cold, or frozen entrees and are available for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

For more information about the Staying Healthy program or nutrition services for older adults, contact your area agency on aging. Call 866.243.5678 to be connected to the agency serving your community or visit www.aging.ohio.gov/findservices to look up agency contact information.

Staying Healthy is a companion initiative to the Staying Connected daily phone check-in service the department launched in May.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.4.ASK.ODH.

About ODA – The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers, and communities. Programs include home- and community-based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.