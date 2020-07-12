Barbara J. McCoy

Barbara J. McCoy, 87, of Van Wert passed away at her residence Thursday, July 9, 2020, surrounded by her four children.

Barbara was truly one of a kind. She was an involved member of the community, a lifetime member of the Van Wert Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion auxiliaries and Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert.

Barbara was heavily involved in the VFW women’s auxiliary, enjoyed attending conventions and walking in parades. She loved to bowl Monday nights.

Barbara worked at Teleflex for many years and was playfully dubbed “B*tch Number One” by her affectionate co-workers.

Barbara loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders, where her son Ken graduated from college. She owned a cheese head and was proud to support the Green Bay Packers.

Barbara is fondly remembered for making hot chocolate on cold winter mornings for the Anthony Wayne Elementary School safety patrol where her children attended.

She was an involved band parent, a supportive mom and a loving grandmother. She will be missed by many.

Barbara is survived by her children, Linda (Thomas) Brown of Mendon, Kenneth (Chuck) McCoy of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Mary McCoy of Van Wert, and Kelly (Joel Adam) Vanlandingham of Decatur, Indiana; one stepson, James (Linda) McCoy of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; a sister, Elaine Beech of Arlington; two grandchildren, Andrew (Carly) McCoy of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Alexandria (Christian) Morris of Decatur; two stepgrandchildren Joshua McCoy and Tera Miller; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Shilah, Sequoia, and Sierra; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Willow and Alyxandria.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Hazel (Crawford) Smith of Findlay; her husband, John V. McCoy of Van Wert, and five brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in the banquet hall of VFW Post 5803 in Van Wert. Friends are encouraged to attend and share their memories of Barbara.

Preferred memorials: VFW Post 5803 Women’s Auxiliary, 111 N. Shannon St., Van Wert, OH 45891.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.