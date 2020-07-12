Football proposal seems to lack support

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A six-week football season that would kick off in late February, 2021 is part of a proposal submitted to the Ohio High School Athletic Association by a group of central Ohio football coaches.

However, at least at the moment, the proposal, which came from the Central District Football Coaches Association, doesn’t appear to have much support.

According to the website thisweeknews.com, the proposal calls for flipping baseball, softball and track and field to this fall, while moving football, soccer, cross country and lacrosse to the spring of 2021.

According to the story, the CDFCA proposed starting football practices on February 1, with the season kicking off on February 26. The six-week regular season would be followed by a seven-week postseason in which all teams would qualify. The 2021 football season would then consist of a seven-game schedule that would begin in mid-September.

The proposal didn’t mention anything about three winter sports – basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving. Many football players, especially at mid-size and smaller schools play basketball or wrestle.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association said the proposal was not one sanctioned by their organization.

OHSFCA President Tom Pavlansky noted the group has been guaranteed a “seat at the table” if and when decisions need to be made about adjusting the football season. He also said the OHSFCA is open to any feasible suggestions or solutions regarding the upcoming season.

The OHSAA also issued a statement about football and fall sports on Twitter.

“The OHSAA is proceeding as if fall sports will occur as planned, meaning official practices will begin on August 1 and we will conduct our usual series of tournaments in our 10 fall sports,” the statement said. “As we have all seen during this pandemic, those plans can be modified or cancelled quickly.”

As it stands now, along with August 1 practices, football scrimmages may be held August 8-22. Most teams around the state are currently scheduled to kick off the 2020 season on Friday, August 28.