Kevin W. Heath

Kevin W. Heath, 59, of Rockford, passed away at 3:11 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born October 30, 1960, in Van Wert, the son of Roger and Mildred (Gamble) Heath, who both preceded him in death.

Kevin was a 1979 graduate of Lincolnview High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he honorably served four years. He had worked at Aeroquip/Eaton Corporation in Van Wert.

Kevin enjoyed Ohio State football, NASCAR, and golfing.

Surviving are his children, Austin Heath of Columbus Kristin Heath of Ohio City, and Lyndsey Heath of Van Wert; a grandson, Braxton Heath; three sisters, Laurie Heath, Lisa Heath, and Stacie (Kyle) Pollock, all of Van Wert; two nieces, Alyssa Haley and Jade Pollock; and a great-nephew, Zander Weck.

There will be a celebration of Kevin’s life from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in the Fellowship Hall at Kingsley United Methodist Church, 15482 Mendon Road, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kevin`s memory may be sent to the funeral home to help defray expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.