Library lists Summer Reading activities

Brumback Library and its five branches have a number of activities scheduled for the week of July 13-18. Those activities include the following:

Main Library

Long Ago & Far Away Tales

Monday, July 13

10:30 a.m. — Mr. Puppet & Friends

Scavenger Hunt

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. VW independent file photo

Tuesday, July 14

10:30 a.m. — Science Central presents “Amazing Air Pressure”

Wednesday, July 15

10:30 a.m. — Tricky Max Imagination Show

Coloring contest

Thursday, July 16

10:30 a.m. — Infant & Toddler Story Time

11 a.m. — Puppet Show

Friday, July 17

10:30 a.m. — Story & Craft Time

Recite a Nursery Rhyme for a prize

Saturday, July 18

Recite a Nursery Rhyme for a prize

Convoy Branch

Monday, July 13

Dancing Animal Mini Stickers

Tuesday, July 14

Bug Magnets

Wednesday, July 15

10 a.m. — Story Time & Animal Corner Bookmarks

Thursday, July 16

Bookmarks

Friday, July 17 — The Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 18

Coloring Page

Middle Point Branch

Monday, July 13

Fairy in a jar

Tuesday, July 14

The Branch Library is Closed

Wednesday, July 15

9:30 a.m. — Story Time & Ladybug Craft

Thursday, July 16

Make a Fairy Tale Map & Once Upon a Time

Friday, July 17

The Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 18

Puzzle Page

Ohio City Branch

Monday, July 13

Paint the Sidewalk

Tuesday, July 14

9:30 a.m. — Story Time & Craft, Roll-a-Monster

Wednesday, July 15

The Branch Library is Closed

Thursday, July 16

Bottle Craft

Friday, July 17

The Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 18

Summer Word Circle

Willshire Branch

Monday, July 13

Castle Craft

Tuesday, July 14

1 p.m. — Story Time & Bottle Craft

Wednesday, July 15

Wind Sock

Thursday, July 16

Chalk Drawing

Friday, July 17

The Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 18

Summer Word Circle

Wren Branch

Monday, July 13

1 p.m. — Story Time & Bottle Craft

Tuesday, July 14

Castle Craft

Wednesday, July 15

Wind Sock

Thursday, July 16

Chalk Drawing

Friday, July 17

The Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 18

Soda Pop Word Find