Paulding County citizens do their part during Civil War

Members of the 38th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment attend a reunion held in Melrose. photos provided

KIM SUTTON/for the Van Wert independent

PAULDING — With over 620,000 soldier and an unknown number of civilian casualties, the Civil War was the deadliest war in American history. It is believed that 10 percent of all Northern males ages 20-45 died, and 30 percent of all Southern males in the same age range perished.

Most people regard the Civil War as being about the abolishment of slavery, but that was not the only disagreement between the North and the South. The issue of secession was debated before the 1860 Presidential election because of unfair tariffs and contested states’ rights. The move for secession only intensified with Abraham Lincoln’s election and the Republican Party’s anti-slavery stance. The abolishment of slavery would be the final blow to the Southern economy since its main industry was agriculture and was dependent on slaves.

The election of Abraham Lincoln in November 1860 triggered the motivation for secession. Lincoln would not take office until March 4, 1861; however, prior to his inauguration, seven Southern cotton states seceded from the Union: South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas. The gauntlet was thrown down. The Confederate States of America was formed with Jefferson Davis as president, and a governmental structure modeled on the U.S. Constitution. How would the North respond?

In Lincoln’s inaugural speech, he stated: “…I do but quote from one of those speeches when I declare that I have no purpose, directly or indirectly, to interfere with the institution of slavery in the States where it exists. I believe I have no lawful right to do so, and I have no inclination to do so.”

President Lincoln wanted to preserve the Union by a nonviolent settlement, but that hope ended on April 12, 1861, with the Confederate assault on Fort Sumter, South Carolina. President Lincoln, having only been in office five weeks, called for a volunteer army from each state to serve for three months. He believed that it would take no more than three months to suppress the insurrection.

The Paulding Independent newspaper published a call for volunteers by a handbill dated April 16, 1860. A rally was held in Antwerp on April 20. The newspaper reports: “A large pole, of the true hickory was raised and the Stars and Stripes were run up and floated gloriously to the free breeze. Paulding County’s men answered the President’s call with gallant strength in numbers. General Curtis formed the volunteers around it and stirring speeches were made by John S. Snook, S.R. Brown, W.K. Daggett, General Curtis, George Woodcock, Dr. McDaniels, Fielding S. Cable, and Reverend D. Bulle.”

A pledge for donations to support the families of those who had volunteered was circulated and, within 2 or 3 hours, nearly $1,000 was pledged. Today, this would be equivalent to $31,000. By the time the rally was over, more than 60 men had signed up and were filled with patriotic sentiment.

Word spread and more men joined the effort to save the Union. On April 25, 1861, the Paulding Independent newspaper reported, “We learn that Paulding County turns out 200 volunteers or one-fourth of her voting population.”

John S. Snook was chosen as captain and the men formed Company G of the 14th Regiment of the Ohio Volunteer Infantry. During the first three months, Fielding S. Cable wrote letters back to the Paulding Independent newspaper keeping the general public informed of their situation and the conditions of the fathers, husbands and sons of Paulding County. These letters were transcribed and published into a book titled Letters from the Civil War, Paulding County, Ohio by Kim Freshwater Sutton.

After serving their three months, the men were mustered out on August 13, 1861 and returned to Paulding County where a large celebration was held, welcoming them home. The war was far from being over as four more states had joined the Confederacy: Virginia, Arkansas, North Carolina and Tennessee. Many Paulding County soldiers were only home for a couple of weeks when Co. G of the 14th OVI reorganized, this time for three years service.

By 1862, Paulding County had volunteers serving in Co. G, 14th Ohio Volunteer Infantry (OVI); Co. F, 38th OVI; Co. C, 68th OVI; and Co. I, 100th OVI. The Paulding Independent newspaper dated November 27, 1862, printed a notice: “Soldiers suffering for socks. In regards to socks for the 14th, 38th, and 100th, drop off at H. Naveau, Junction; S. Banks in Antwerp and F.S. Cable in Paulding. They are acting as agents for sending by express.”

As for the 68th, H.H. Poe published in the same paper that he was home for a few days and upon his return he was taking with him a large quantity of socks. He stated: “they cannot be obtained from the government, for it has not got them. All other clothing they have in abundance.”

Several soldiers sent correspondence to the local newspaper to inform of the location and conditions of the soldiers.

The 14th and the 38th traveled and fought together being only a day or two ahead of one or the other. “Old Soldier Boy,” Henry A. Brown and Henry Rinebolt reported on the 14th and the 38th. Sadly, Henry A. Brown was killed in the Battle of Chickamauga on September 19, 1863.

News from the 68th was sent in by “Old Zeke” and news from the 100th came by B*** (that’s how he signed his name). Several other individuals wrote letters throughout the war as well.

It is interesting to note that the 100th would also meet up with the 14th and 38th in the Atlanta Campaign from May 1, 1864, to September 8, 1864. One wonders if the Paulding County boys got together on their down time, if they had any.

Paulding County’s highest ranking officer to be killed in the war was John S. Snook. He was one of the first men to raise a company in the three months’ service. He served in the 14th OVI under Col. Steedman. He was made a major in the 68th OVI in the three years’ service and promoted to lieutenant colonel on July 5, 1862. Less than a year later, he was killed in action at the pivotal battle of Champion Hill, near Vicksburg, Mississippi. A letter was sent back to his wife, which was published in the Paulding Independent.

The letter was written on June 5, 1863, by Major George E. Miller. The letter starts with the words no one wants to read; “It becomes my painful duty to inform you…” Miller went on to apologize for the delay in notifying her of this great bereavement the reason being the Regiment had been constantly on the march since the battle that took her husband’s life and neither officers or men had their baggage or any facilities for writing and were in the heart of the enemy’s country.

The above reasons, coupled with the fact that all communications were cut off by the enemy in the rear and none yet opened to the Yazoo (River), they were unable to send his body north, and were obliged to bury him on the field. The letter describes in detail the service that was given and the burial of Lt. Col. John S. Snook. The letter continues to describe in vivid detail the battle that took her husband’s life. It also explicitly describes her beloved’s death. Lt. Col. John S. Snook is now buried in Vicksburg National Cemetery.

Shown is the headstone of Lt. Colonel J.S. Snook, a Paulding County resident who was killed in the Civil War.

Towards the end of the war, the 132nd OVI was organized to serve 100 days. Paulding County men from the 42nd Battalion, Ohio National Guard, would make up part of this regiment. They were mustered in on May 15, 1864, and mustered out on September 10, 1864. The regiment lost 47 men during service; two enlisted men killed, 45 enlisted men due to disease.

The 132nd was called for the protection of railroads and supply points, thereby freeing regular troops of General Ulysses S. Grant to push on the Confederate capital of Richmond. They were designated to be placed in “safe” rear areas. However, many units found themselves in combat, as they were in the path of Confederate General Jubal Early’s famed Valley Campaigns of 1864. The Ohio National Guard units met the foe head on and helped dampen the Confederate offensive, thereby saving Washington, D.C., from capture.

The Wall of Honor in the Paulding County Courthouse lists the names of those who died during the Civil War. There are 184 names. The population of Paulding County in 1860 was 4,945.

It cannot be denied that Paulding County had many heroes during the war and this short article does not provide sufficient space to tell all of the stories of our brave and noble forefathers, but history is waiting to be discovered. It is at your fingertips with today’s technology and it is hoped you will be inspired enough to discover more about Paulding County’s history in the Civil War. The Paulding County Carnegie Library has these old newspapers available online.

Suggested reading: Letters from the Civil War, Paulding County, Ohio by Kim Freshwater Sutton; Civil War Veterans Buried in Paulding Countyby Mark Holtsberry; Visions of Paulding County, Volume 12: Paulding County In the Civil War, available at the Paulding County Progress; and Paulding County Carnegie Library newspaper digital archives online.

More information on the bicentennial can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PauldingCounty200.

Next time: Draining the Black Swamp.