Teachers donate…

Instead of doing a spring fundraiser this year, the Van Wert Federation of Teachers collected donations from members to donate to the YWCA summer food program. VWFT members donated $1,000 to the summer food program. Shown are (from the left) VWFT President Chuck Rollins, YWCA Summer Food Program Director Betsy Hamman, and VWFT Treasurer Charlie Witten. VWFT photo