Darrell Mitchell Hensley

Darrell Mitchell Hensley Sr., 72, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in his home in Bradenton, Florida.

Darrell Mitchell Hensley

He was born November 13, 1947, in Celina, the first of four children born to Lonnie Hensley and Evelyn (Simpson) Hensley, who both preceded him in death.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Layne) Hensley; his children, D. Mitchell Hensley Jr. (Sidney) and A. Shawn (Krista) Hensley (Sidney); and three stepchildren, Shannon Roberts, Brandon Erby, and Jeremy Erby (all of Dayton).

Also surviving are three grandchildren, Devin A. Hensley, Dylan M. Hensley, and Angel Hensley; 11 stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; three siblings, Gary (Pam) Hensley of Celina, Gay Lynn (Grieg) Brehm of Rockford, and Diane (Gary) Thatcher of Woodville; and several nieces, nephews, and other family.

Darrell was a 1965 graduate of Parkway High School in Rockford. He served his country in the U.S. Army Field Hospital at Fort Dix, New Jersey, from October 11, 1967, to July 25, 1969. He worked in the banking business for 30 years and was an electrical/mechanical contracting business owner for 19½ years. He was a member of American Legion Post 217 in Sidney.

Darrell enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and model cars, attending car shows, going to flea markets and garage sales, and gambling at casinos. Darrell enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved dogs: Porscha, Paisley, Zoey, and Savannah.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road in Sidney, with Pastor Terry Sharp officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by Sidney veterans.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital; Save the Children (U.S. Program: Brooklyn 11215566), Parkinson’s Research, or American Legion Post 217.

Condolences may be expressed at theadamsfuneralhome.com.