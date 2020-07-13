Monday Mailbag: OHSAA and fall sports

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features question about the recent dismissal of OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass, disbanding OHSAA, the fate of fall sports in Ohio and fast forwarding to next year.

Q: There has to be more to the story behind the firing of Jerry Snodgrass. Have you heard any more information? Name withheld upon request

A: There probably is more information, but I don’t know if we’ll ever know the full story behind the dismissal of Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass.

Like many people, I’ve heard rumors and speculation. I’ve also heard conflicting details from those who normally have that type of information, but I’m not going to get into that here, simply because I’m not sure what parts of it are accurate.

The bottom line – like anyone else he has his strengths and weaknesses. He was very well liked by coaches and athletic directors, but obviously something wasn’t right within the walls of OHSAA offices.

Q: Given all the troubles at the OHSAA, why don’t they just disband? Name withheld upon request

A: Disband, then what?

If you’re going to say the Ohio High School Athletic Association isn’t needed, then you’re saying all 800-plus member schools won’t have rules to abide by in terms of recruiting, the amount of time student-athletes have to compete, rules on when practices can be held, etc.

If you’re saying a new association can be formed, you have to believe an overwhelming majority of the rules that are in place now will be used by a new governing body.

You may not like the OHSAA, but an organization like that is necessary. All 50 states have one.

Yes, things are messy at the OHSAA right now, but disbanding doesn’t seem like the right answer. The biggest priorities should be finding a new commissioner and figuring out a way to somehow stabilize finances.

Q: Do you really believe high school football and/or fall sports will be played? Name withheld upon request

A: Personally, with the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the concern about the virus, the hope I have is fading a bit each day.

I could be very wrong, but I’m mentally preparing myself for one of three things – a shortened fall sports schedule, a swap of fall and spring sports or canceling the fall season.

A shortened schedule is better than nothing. New Jersey is doing it and going with a six-game schedule that begins October 2. As I mentioned last week, a swap is far from ideal in some ways doesn’t seem overly practical, but it’s better than pulling the plug altogether. New Mexico is the first state to push football to the spring and as far as I know, it’s still possible in Michigan.

Some sort of decision will have to be made in Ohio within the next couple of weeks.

Q: 2020 has been a terrible year for sports. Yes, I know there are more important things going around in the world, but can we just hit fast forward and move on to 2021? Name withheld upon request

A: If you have a fast forward button that can do that, yes, please hit it now!

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com, with Monday Mailbag in the header.