City, Haven of Hope inching towards zoning settlement

Van Wert Auditor Martha Balyeat talks about city finances during Monday’s City Council meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council began inching towards a settlement in the zoning dispute with Haven of Hope homeless shelter. Talks have been held in recent weeks between City Law Director John Hatcher and Joshua Nolan, the attorney for Haven of Hope, over whether a settlement could be agreed to between the city and the board that operates the shelter.

To facilitate settlement talks, Van Wert County Common Pleas Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a 45-day stay in the case to give both sides time to come to an agreement.

As part of that process, Council members were polled by Hatcher in order to see what conditions they feel Haven of Hope must meet to obtain a settlement.

As stated during a “committee of the whole” meeting prior to Monday’s regular meeting, a consensus from City Council is that Haven of Hope must have staff on the premises during hours of operation, and that a privacy barrier of some kind needs to be placed between the shelter and an adjacent residence.

An executive session was also held at the end of Monday’s meeting to discuss more specifics of a possible settlement, with no action to be taken following that session.

Also Monday, Council members agreed to add Industrial zoning locations (I-1 and I-2) as possible locations for a homeless shelter, in addition to the B-2 and B-3 designated locations.

During her report City Auditor Martha Balyeat also voiced some financial concerns, noting that, at this time, it appears revenues will be down 10 percent over last year. Balyeat noted that the General Fund is down approximately $328,000 from 2019, with all revenue sources lower than last year, not just income taxes.

Income taxes are down approximately $438,000 over 2019, while some of that can be attributed to the fact that some people have not yet paid their 2019 taxes because the deadline was moved back to July 15.

The city will likely have a better idea of where it is at the end of this month when all 2019 taxes should have been paid.

Balyeat also said there could be lower withholding revenues the remainder of this year, since some city residents who are receiving unemployment may not have asked for taxes to be withheld from their unemployment checks.

Overall, Balyeat said that, as of now, it appears that the city is on track for a 10-percent loss of revenues in 2020. If current conditions continue, that would mean that the city’s carryover would also decrease from $1.2 million in 2019 to approximately $724,000 in 2020, and just $208,000 the following year.

The city does have some options for greater revenues, since it is only using a third of the Safety Capital Fund tax receipts this year, with the option to use another third if revenues tank in the second half of 2020.

Balyeat said that, in addition to the General Fund situation, she was a little concerned about the Street Maintenance Fund, since gasoline tax revenues are also lower than expected this year.

Overall, though, the auditor said she was cautiously hopeful that the city will remain on good financial footing the remainder of the year.

“If things remain steady from here on out we should be okay,” Balyeat noted.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted that street paving, with the exception of a South Washington Street project, is completed and the north water tower is currently being painted. Street painting and striping will begin this Tuesday.

The Jefferson Street Bridge project is also progressing, with the bridge deck now laid and other supports to be laid this week. That project is on schedule for an August reopening.

Mayor Ken Markward noted that there is a city fishing tournament scheduled for Saturday, July 18, with registration fees $50 for boats and $25 for those fishing from the banks of Reservoir No. 2. Registration will be accepted the day of the event.

Parks and Recreation Committee Chair Joel Penton thanked the Van Wert Lions Club for funding a batting cage for Jubilee Park.

Legislation includes approval of the 2021 tax budget and supplemental appropriations related to CARES Act money received by the city.

Council also approved waiving all city fees for property on Keplar Street that will be the site for a new house to be built by Vantage Career Center’s Carpentry Class, which is a joint venture between Vantage and the Van Wert Area Land Acquisition Corporation (land bank).

Two ordinances related to changes connected to the Haven of Hope zoning issue were tabled until at least the July 27 meeting.

Economic Development Director Stacy Adam did have some positives during the Economic Development Committee’s report. Adam noted that Van Wert County unemployment, which was at 16.2 percent in May, was down to 11.1 percent in June. The Paycheck Protection Program has also been extended to August 8, while the SBA disaster loan program was also restarted. Business with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for funding from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The next City Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.