Goldring talks fall sports, COVID-19

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Interim Ohio High School Athletic Association executive director Bob Goldring spoke with reporters via a teleconference on Tuesday, with fall sports and COVID-19 serving as the main talking points.

August 1

Goldring, who said he’s nervous and concerned about the health crisis, said the OHSAA’s goal is to begin fall sports practices on Saturday, August 1, but he indicated nothing is set in stone.

Bob Goldring

“It’s a fluid situation, but our priority is to start our seasons on time,” Goldring said. “Would we consider other options? It would be naive for us to say no.”

The OHSAA Board of Directors will meet with OHSAA staff on Thursday to discuss various scenarios and possible contingency plans, which could include switching football to the spring.

“We are doing everything we can to try to ensure that our seasons take place, but there is no turning back on the fact that the health, the safety and the well being of our students and others associated with our games is our No. 1 priority,” Goldring said.

Delays

Goldring, who was named interim executive director after the recent dismissal of Jerry Snodgrass, said he doesn’t believe practices will begin August 1 unless he’s fairly certain the fall sports season will start on time.

“If there’s going to be delays in the season, if there’s going to be postponements to the season or only non-contact sports are permitted in the fall, then we have to pivot and look at our options,” Goldring explained. “(For now), we’re looking to start our practices on August 1 with our seasons to follow.”

If fall sports are delayed, Goldring said weather would be a concern, especially for outdoor athletics.

“Weather is an issue in Ohio – in the sport of football, we do not have a domed stadium that we could utilize for a state tournament,” Goldring told rerporters. “We have to be cognizant of ‘how far off do we go?’ Football, we’re already one week into December, we could maybe go one more week.”

Golf, tennis, soccer and cross country usually end in October and inclement weather could be an issue for those sports as well.

Up to the schools

Goldring also said each OHSAA member school will decide whether or not to field athletic teams this fall.

“We really feel it’s the school’s decision on whether or not they have sports or not, just like any other extracurricular activity,” Goldring stated. “We don’t think it’s the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s place to say ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ to sports.

He also said he expects limits on attendance at any and all high school athletic events.

Football

If there’s a football season, Goldring said the OHSAA may consider eliminating a requirement that teams play at least eight regular season games in order to qualify for the playoffs, because some teams may be forced to cancel games because of the coronavirus.

OHSAA finances

Goldring told reporters that all postseason tournaments account for 80 percent of the OHSAA’s annual revenue and he said the cancelation of winter and spring sports tournaments cost the organization about $2 million. If there’s no football postseason this year, losses would be more staggering.

“Football is an income generator for us,” Goldring said. “The fiscal part of things is very much on my radar right now.”

Goldring has been with the OHSAA since 1995.