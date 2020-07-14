Hospital Thrift Shop will close after nearly six decades

The Hospital Thrift Shop is closing its doors for good after more than 60 years in operation. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

VW independent/submitted information

The Hospital Thrift Shop, owned and operated by Twig I and Twig II of the Van Wert County Hospital Twig Association, will be closing its doors after nearly 60 years of being in business.

During its nearly six decades of operation, all proceeds from the Hospital Thrift Shop were donated to Van Wert County Hospital (now Van Wert Health) for the purchase of medical equipment. These proceeds have amounted to well over $1 million. A recognition plaque is in the lobby of the current hospital with information about these generous donations.

To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, Van Wert Health suspended volunteer opportunities in early March. This decision was made to protect the volunteers, physicians, staff members, and the entire community.

A survey of the Twig I and Twig II volunteers indicated most were not willing to work in the Thrift Store due to the many Covid-19 issues and the possible threat to their health status. Changes in operation that would be necessitated were also considered.

Twig I and Twig II are currently working to dispense with the inventory still in the shop. There will be an open house for the general public to shop on Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All Health Department guidelines will be followed. Eight persons will be allowed to shop at a time.

Future possibilities for Twig I and Twig II are currently being researched, in cooperation with Erika Wise, director of volunteer services at Van Wert Health.

“Van Wert Health is eternally grateful for the time, hard work, and love poured into the Hospital Thrift Store during the many years of service to the Van Wert Community,” said hospital President/CEO Jim Pope. “This group of dedicated woman from Twig I and Twig II have built a legacy of volunteerism within our community that has had a far reaching impact to our organization.

“We understand this was a difficult decision that was not taken lightly during this time of uncertainty,” he added.

Ladonna Allenbaugh, chairman of Twig I, and Kathy Keysor, chairman of Twig II, and all current and past members again extended their sincere thanks to the many donors and shoppers who have benefited from the Hospital Thrift Shop over more than 60 years.