Lancers down early, rally past Cougars

Van Wert independent sports

A five-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as Lincolnview rallied to defeat Van Wert 7-6 in summer season baseball action on Monday night.

The loss dropped Van Wert to 10-8, while Lincolnview improved to 6-6.

Trailing 6-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, Carson Fox scored on a fielder’s choice, then with two outs the Lancers added four more runs to claim the lead for good. With the bases loaded, Evan Miller scored when Carson Bowen was hit by a pitch, then back-to-back walks plated Dalton Ellerbrock and Adam Berryman for the final margin.

Things looked good early for the Cougars. A first inning double by Turner Witten allowed TJ Stoller and Owen Treece to score then two batters later, Joshua Halker doubled home Witten for a 3-0 lead.

Lincolnview’s Brandon Renner scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second to make it 3-1, but with the bases loaded in the third, Jacob Place scored when Ethan Rupert was hit by a pitch, then Treece scored on a wild pitch to extend Van Wert’s lead to 5-1.

Collin Overholt scored on a fly ball in the bottom of the third to pull the Lancers to within three, 5-2, but a fourth inning RBI single by Stoller scored Ries Wies to put the Cougars ahead 6-2.

Stoller, Place and Treece each had two hits for Van Wert, while Treece scored a pair of runs and Turner Witten had two RBIs. Luke Wessell pitched the first four innings and allowed a pair of runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Place pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up five runs on two hits with three walks, then Witten pitched the remainder of the game and gave up no hits while walking one and fanning one.

Gavin Carter pitched the first three innings for Lincolnview and allowed five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and just one walk. Renner pitched the remaining three innings and gave up one run on two hits with a strikeout and a pair of walks. Dane Ebel and Kyle Hamilton each had two hits for the Lancers.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Defiance on Wednesday, while Lincolnview is slated to play at Delphos St. John’s in the season finale for the Lancers the same night.