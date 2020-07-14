Leona Pearl Claypool

Leona Pearl Claypool, 92, of Van Wert, left her hospice bed on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. She peacefully stepped onto the shores of Heaven to be greeted by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along with all of her family and friends who had gone on before her. Leona was a loving daughter, devoted wife, dedicated mother, doting grandmother, and a faithful Christian witness to everyone who crossed her path.

Leona Pearl Claypool

She was born June 29, 1928, in Van Wert, the daughter of Hiram A. and Minnie Pearl (Crowe) Cooper, who both preceded her in death. On June 19, 1948, Leona married Harold Ernest Claypool, the love of her life, who died November 1, 1999.

She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1947. During her school years, her profession as a talented seamstress began at the Van Wert Manufacturing Company. She spent the majority of her working career and eventual retirement at Kennedy Kit Manufacturing Company of Van Wert. Along with her family, she attended Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert and the Assembly of God in Van Wert.

Those surviving, who will miss her deeply include her daughter, Esther (Tom) Robeson of Van Wert; a son, Larry (Christina) Claypool of Troy; one granddaughter, Jennifer (Brent) Agler of Van Wert; a grandson, Brian Robeson of Van Wert; one stepgrandson, Zach Ryan of Lima; four great-grandchildren, Dallas Lee Agler, Caspian Nolan Agler, Skarlet Ann Pearl Robeson, and Franklyn Thomas Robeson, all of Van Wert; and many nieces and nephews

Leona was preceded in death by two older brothers. Robert Cooper Sr. and Alva Cooper.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.