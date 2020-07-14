New law helps schools, local governments

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 4 into law.

Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Senators Stephanie Kunze and Michael Rulli, makes capital appropriations for school facilities and public works assistance.

In addition, the bill exempts PPE purchases by local authorities from competitive bidding requirements, allows local authorities to temporarily use a portion of their unencumbered tax increment financing funds (TIF) to pay for first responders and road maintenance, and requires/clarifies/etc. transportation improvement districts to comply with Prevailing Wage Law.