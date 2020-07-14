OC to have fireworks display this Saturday

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Although this year’s Lambert Days festival has been cancelled, the Ohio City Park Board/Lambert Days Committee would like to invite area residents to its firework display this Saturday, July 18.

Even though this year’s festival has been cancelled, Lambert Days organizers felt obligated to maintain the fireworks display for the community. This year’s display is sponsored by the Ohio City Park Board/Lambert Days Committee, Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346, the Village of Ohio City, and Ohio City Youth Activities.

The firework display is set for Saturday night (approximately 10 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday night at the same time. Individuals are encouraged to use social distancing, while there will not be any other festival activities, vendors, or open restrooms on the premises.

Moreover, the Ohio City Park Board/Lambert Days Committee is always looking for volunteers and new members. Its meetings are open to the public at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the Ohio City Community Building.

Festival organizers are looking forward to next year’s Lambert Days being bigger and better than ever before. Follow the Lambert Days Facebook page for upcoming events in 2021.