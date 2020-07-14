Stephanie Dawn outlet sale going online

VW independent/submitted information

The 13th annual Stephanie Dawn Summer Factory Outlet Sale scheduled for August 6-8 has been cancelled, and KAM Manufacturing and Stephanie Dawn will be taking the outlet sale online. This new outlet event will be held online at www.stephaniedawn.net.

KAM understands that this is not comparable to shopping onsite, with the ability to view the facility, chat with the Stephanie Dawn team, touch and feel the handcrafted fabric styles, learn more about the brand, and be a part of all the excitement. But the company hopes people will give the online outlet sale a try.

Stephanie Dawn is working out more details for this exciting move to shop online, with the great sales prices customers know and love. The company does recommend that customers check out its website and sign up for the exclusive Stephanie Dawn emails that will provide more information about this new online outlet sale event for August.

For more information, go to the Stephanie Dawn website above or the company’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.