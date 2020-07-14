Tickets on sale Thursday for VW Fair show

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Live announces that tickets will be released, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 16, for the Van Wert County Fair concert at the Grandstand presented by Jim and Mary Pope and supporting sponsor Van Wert Health.

Electrifying the stage are Country hit-makers John Michael Montgomery and David Nail on Saturday, September 5, at 7:30 p.m. Headliner John Michael Montgomery has had more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts from 10 studio albums, of which seven songs reached No. 1: “I Love the Way You Love Me”, “I Swear”, “Be My Baby Tonight”, “If You’ve Got Love”, “I Can Love You Like That”, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)”, and “The Little Girl.” Thirteen more have reached the top 10. Several of Montgomery’s singles crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100, his highest peak there having been achieved by “Letters from Home” in 2004.

John Michael Montgomery

Opener David Nail is known for his agile voice, a gift for songwriting, and a passionate performing style. Nail has a foot in both the country and pop worlds. His R&B-flavored voice merges vocal pop with contemporary country sounds, offering a throwback to the “country-politan” style of the 1960s. It’s the launching point for his intricate arrangements and sincere lyrics heard in songs like “Nights On Fire”, “Whatever She’s Got”, “Red Light”, “Let It Rain (feat. Sarah Buxton)”, “Kiss You Tonight”, “Turning Home” and “The Sound of a Million Dreams.”

Concert tickets range from $25-$65 and go on sale Thursday, July 16. Tickets are available in any increment. An order is referred to as a “Fan Pod.” Social distancing of 6 feet will be configured around each order. Fan Pods of 10 or more are encouraged to provide the opportunity to experience live entertainment with family and friends in a safe environment. Fan Pod orders of 10 or more will receive a 20 percent discount.

Tickets are available online at NPACVW.ORG or in person at the Van Wert Live Box Office between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Thursday. To provide social distancing standards, patrons will select a section and number of seats. A confirmation of the specific seats assigned to the order will then be shared after the order is placed. The new ticket buying process makes a live entertainment experience in a safe environment possible.

Van Wert Live coordinates events with the approval and guidance of the Van Wert Health Department. Patron safety is paramount.

1. Social distancing is required with fan pods being separated 6 feet from other fan pods.

2. Touchless hand sanitizer will be on-site.

3. Face masks are recommended but optional.

4. It is mandatory that all attendees check their temperature prior to arrival and do not attend if symptomatic.

Van Wert Live events are presented by the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation and powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert. Contact the Box Office at 419.238.6722 or NPACVW.ORG.