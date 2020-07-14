VWCS seeks input on fall school opening

VW independent/submitted information

With Ohio Governor Mike DeWine releasing his guidelines on Reset and Restart to School in the fall, Van Wert City Schools has been planning for the return to school in August.

As part of the planning, school officials are asking for district residents’ input and would like all stakeholders to complete a survey.

The survey will be open between Monday, July 13, through Sunday, July 19. School officials value residents’ opinions, and, more importantly, the safety of every student and staff member that comes to VWCS each day.

District residents are being asked to give their honest feedback and people’s questions, concerns, and comments can be provided at any time by contacting Superintendent Mark Bagley at 419.238.0648.

