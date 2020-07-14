Youth MH First Aid classes being offered

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid training on July 21, August 3, and September 15. These classes are offered at no cost to participants because of financial support from the Tri-County ADAMHS Board and Van Wert Health.

Class size is limited to 5-8 participants at this time to allow for appropriate safety measures. To register for a class, email adunn@vanwerthealth.org with the participant’s name, email, and phone number.