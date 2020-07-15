1 arraigned, 4 change pleas in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

One person was arraigned and four people entered changes of plea during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Travis Dudgeon, 40, of Wapakoneta, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 11.

Elisha Secrist, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to no contest to an amended charge of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on a surety bond under electronically monitored house arrest, with alcohol sensor, and sentencing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, August 24. He must also have mental health and substance abuse assessments from Westwood Behavioral Health Center, and undergo any treatment recommended, and have not contact with the victims in the case.

Johnathan Slusher, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 26.

Cody McGinnis, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of failure to provide a change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 10 a.m. August 26.

Michael Hipsley, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of tampering with coin machines, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday, August 14.

Also this week, Keli Pontius, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing a drug test. Sentencing was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 14.