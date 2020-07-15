L’view finalizing school reopening plan

VW independent/submitted information

In early July, the Planning Guide for Ohio School Districts was released by Governor Mike DeWine in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Education.

Lincolnview Local Schools will continue work on its plans for resetting and restarting the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The administration and board of Lincolnview Local Schools would like to thank parents, teachers, staff, and students who provided valuable survey feedback to assist in the planning of the upcoming school year. Parents, students, and staff are asked to remain patient through this planning process, as it is the district’s goal to release information to parents and students by July 31.

Any questions may be directed to Superintendent Jeffrey T. Snyder at jsnyder@lincolnview.k12.oh.us or 419.968.2226.