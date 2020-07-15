St. Mary’s cancels Designer Purse Bingo

VW independent/submitted information

St. Mary of the Assumption Designer Purse Bingo has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The committee made this decision in order to keep all of the bingo players and workers safe. Committee members also felt that, with the current economic conditions, they did not want to put a burden on any of the donors.

The Committee thanked all those who provided support in the past. Next year’s event is scheduled for September 10, 2021.