Baseball: VW splits DH, Lancers win

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert and Defiance split a summer season baseball doubleheader on Wednesday, while Lincolnview enjoyed a 10-1 victory in the season finale for the Lancers.

Van Wert 2 Defiance 1

Defiance 6 Van Wert 0

DEFIANCE — Owen Treece won a pitcher’s duel against Defiance’s Wade Liffick and Van Wert took the first part of Wednesday’s doubleheader 2-1, but the Bulldogs turned the tables and defeated the Cougars 6-0 in the second game.

In the first game, Treece allowed five hits and struck out five and Van Wert rallied from a 1-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the third. Ries Wise scored on a grounder and Jacob Place drove in Carson Smith for what proved to be the final run.

Liffick held Van Wert to just three hits, while fanning five.

In the second game, the Bulldogs led 3-0 after one inning and went on to win 6-0. The Cougars had just one hit in the nightcap, a single by Joshua Reichart in the top of the third. Jayden Jerger struck out 10 Van Wert batters during the complete game victory.

The Cougars (11-9) are scheduled to host Delphos Jefferson in the home finale at 6 p.m. tonight, then Van Wert will finish the season at Crestview on Friday.

Lincolnview 10 Delphos St. John’s 1

DELPHOS — In the season finale for Lincolnview on Wednesday, Landon Price struck out 10 batters and Carson Fox had a pair of hits and three RBIs to lead the Lancers to an impressive 10-1 victory against Delphos St. John’s at Stadium Park.

Fox drove in Brendon Kesler in the fifth inning and Kyle Hamilton and Dalton Ellerbrock in the sixth. Price scored three runs for the Lancers, and Ellerbrock crossed home plate twice.

Lincolnview led 1-0 after the first inning, 3-0 after three and 6-1 after five innings. The Lancers added the final four runs in the sixth inning.

Along with 10 strikeouts, Price pitched 3.1 innings of no-hit ball. Keegan Farris went 3.2 innings and struck out five while allowing a run on three hits.

The Lancers finished the summer season 7-6.