VW Boosters give $75,000 to repave track

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club recently contributed $75,000 to the resurfacing of the Van Wert High School track.

The Athletic Booster Club supports all Van Wert High School interscholastic athletic programs with funds, equipment, and volunteer time to enhance the athletic experience for Van Wert Cougar student athletes. The support that the Athletic Booster Club provides to Van Wert athletic programs is in addition to funding provided by the Van Wert High School Athletic Department.

Shown (from the left) are current and former Van Wert High School Booster Club officers Breanne Sudduth, treasurer; LeeAnn Pratt, secretary; Michelle Gunter, president, Ben Laudick, past president; and RJ Coleman, vice president. photo provided

The Athletic Booster Club participates in numerous fundraisers throughout the year, as well as an annual membership drive in order to raise money to fulfill its mission: “To inspire and promote Cougar Pride in every Cougar athlete.”

“We are extremely thankful to our Athletic Booster Club patrons. Without their continued investment, we recognize we would not be able to financially contribute as much to all of our athletic teams,” said Athletic Booster Club President Michelle Gunter. “It is so fulfilling to be able to support a large project like resurfacing the track — doing so is a combination of a great deal of hard work and dedication as well as financial backing from countless community members.”