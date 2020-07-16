Humane Society seeks funds…

Van Wert County Humane Society staff, volunteers, and board members (above) gathered at the site of the proposed new shelter/adoption center on Fox Road. “In spite of Covid-19, our needs remain the same. We are asking the community to support our efforts to care for the neglected, abused, and stray companion animals in our community,” said Board President Deb Sealscott. Donations to the capital campaign can be made at vwchs.org or by contacting Michelle White, capital campaign chairman, at michwhite66@yahoo.com. photo provided