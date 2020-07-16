Jerry E. White

Jerry E. White, 83, passed away at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence in Van Wert.

Jerry was born September 4, 1936, in Chattanooga, the son of Hershel Ernest White and Audrey Leona (Book) High White Myers, who both preceded him in death. On April 4, 1953, he married former Wilma Dee McNeal, who survives.

Other survivors include his children, Beverly (Alan) Roth of Auburn, Indiana, Jeffrey (Linda) White of Van Wert, Jay (Joanne) White of Woodburn, Indiana, Bonnie (Cecil) Fike of Butler, Indiana, and Barbara Miller of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Collin Blaine High and Dennis White; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Allmandinger, also preceded him in death.

Jerry retired from International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after 30 years of service and was also a farmer. He and Wilma enjoyed spending winters in Florida for 30 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Gerald Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.