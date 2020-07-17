Convoy plans open house for Haggerty

VW independent/submitted information

Steve Haggerty

CONVOY — Convoy village employee Steve Haggerty’s retirement open house will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday July 24, at the Convoy Municipal Building. The public is invited to attend.

Haggerty has worked for the Village of Convoy and Van Wert County in many capacities over his 40 years of service. He volunteered with the Convoy Fire Department from 1975-2000 fighting fires and protecting his community, and served as Convoy village marshal from 1980 until his retirement in May, working to keep Convoy a safer place to live. He was also a member of the Van Wert County sheriff’s auxiliary, a bailiff for Van Wert Municipal Court from 1988 to 2007, and also worked as a security guard.

He began working as an assistant for the Convoy Water/Wastewater and Street departments in 2010 until retirement, serving his community and taking pride in his home town.

Village officials thanked Haggerty for his 40 years of service to the community and wished him a happy retirement.