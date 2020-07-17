Gov.: Vetoed bill handcuffs health officials

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed Amended Substitute Senate Bill 55, which had as its stated purpose to increase the penalty for individuals who seek to harm the health and safety of Ohioans in recovery from substance abuse by selling controlled substances near recovery centers.

However, the governor said the addition of language that would have made it difficult for local health officials to protect the public’s safety and fight the spread of Covid-19, was the reason for his vetoing the measure.

“In the midst of this pandemic, now is not the time to change tactics and impede local health officials’ ability to protect all Ohioans,” Gov. DeWine wrote in his resolution vetoing the measure. “Our collective goals are always to ensure the safety of the public, guard … the health care system from being overwhelmed, and allowing all Ohio workers and businesses to do what they do best, which is grow our economy.”

The governor said that a robust health system protects Ohio residents from e-coli and Legionella outbreaks, threats of bioterrorism, or once-in-a-century pandemics, such as Covid-19.