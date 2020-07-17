Patrol to have distracted driving project

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Post will be dedicating some of its staff to working the statewide Move Over Slow Down project, with additional support from shift units as available. The special operation will begin at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 19, and end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 25.

A sergeant and two troopers will be working 10-hour days, and their shift start times will coincide with normal scheduling. Sergeant Chad Durfey and Troopers Adam Saylor and Chase Black have been tasked with working the project. Due to time off days and scheduling, most of the days are covered by at least two of the above officers, and for the days when a TAC Squad unit is not available, shift units will be used.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will also be contacted to ensure the Patrol has units actively working its work zones for the week and that information will be provided to all Van Wert Post units once received.

In addition, the local post will focus on its previously established temporary distracted diving corridors. The temporary Distracted Driving Corridor Zone on U.S. 30 is from milepost 4 to milepost 14 in Van Wert County. This stretch of U.S. 30 also includes several at-grade intersections that historically have accounted for a higher number of not only failure to yield crashes, but also crashes involving distracted driving behaviors, including failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead (ACDA) , driving off road, and marked lanes/lane change violations.

The local OSHP post noted there was one work zone-related fatal crash in September 2017 (ACDA car vs. semi in a work zone with a lane restriction) on U.S. 30 near Milepost 8.