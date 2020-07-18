City under boil advisory after main break

Van Wert independent

The City of Van Wert water system had a main break overnight. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which may cause back pressure, backsiphonage, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems.

Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system. These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system.

City residents are asked to not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least 3 minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. All stored water, drink, or ice made recently from this supply needs to be discarded.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-carrying organisms. These organisms can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Those who experience the above symptoms, and the symptoms persist, may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

A notice will be provided when the boil advisory is over.