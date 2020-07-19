Meredith Ann High

Meredith Ann High, 85, of Miamisburg, formerly of Willshire passed away at 4 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.

Meredith Ann High

She was born March 10, 1935, in Napoleon, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Mumford) Mengerink, who both preceded her in death. On October 25, 1953, Meredith married the love of her life, Donald High Sr., who also preceded her in death. Together, they shared years of memories, with their favorite memories from gathering with family and friends, as well as trips to Hawaii.

Meredith was a 1953 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Meredith enjoyed many years working as a unit clerk at the former Van Wert County Hospital. She retired and moved to Miamisburg to be nearer to her children.

She is survived by her oldest daughter, Debra (High) Lucas; a son, Dwight High, his wife Peggy, and daughter Teresa High; two granddaughters, Elise Elam, her husband Chris, and Megan Lucas; and three great-grandchildren, AJ, Maddy and Maverick. She is also survived by six brothers and sisters, Dorothy (Mengerink) Agler, Donald “Buddy” Mengerink, Roger “Punky” Mengerink, Larry Mengerink, Charles “Chuck” Mengerink, and Kenneth “Butch” Mengerink, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A son, Donald High Jr.; three brothers Edward Mengerink Jr., Robert Mengerink, and Franklin (John) Mengerink; and four sisters, Joyce Williams, Gloria Miller, Marilyn Dempsey, and Pat Holtsberry, also preceded her in death.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as able.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.