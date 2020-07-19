Ronald Eugene Pruden

Ronald Eugene Pruden, 75, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:51 p.m. Thursday July 16, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born December 6, 1944, in Van Wert, the son of Paul D. and Helen E. (McKee) Pruden, who both preceded him in death.

After high school, Ronald went on to serve his country in the United States Army in Korea.

On December 14, 1969, he married the love of his life, Regena L. Martin. Together, they shared years of memories.

Ronald was employed as a punch press operator and later in the lab at Federal Mogul for over 40 years. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and formerly a member of American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert. Before he lost his mobility, Ronald enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing with his boys, and reading. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. He is greatly missed by his dog, Scotty.

He is survived by his children, Vivian (Brian) Freeth of Avon, Indiana, Ronda (Brian) Niemeyer of Fort Jennings, Paul (Leslie) Pruden of Van Wert, and Vance (Deborah) Pruden of Fort Wayne; a brother, Dean (Jenny) Pruden of Van Wert; 13 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild on the way.

His wife, Regena; a sister, Judith Pratt, as well as two granddaughters, Heather and Allyssa Pruden, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jim Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as able.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Community Health Professionals Homecare and Hospice, or Van Wert County Humane Society.Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com .