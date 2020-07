Aqua Park donors…

Several businesses and organizations have donated to provide financial support for the Aqua Park this past week. Donors include (top row, from the left) Fricker’s of Van Wert (July 13) and Dental Clinic of Northwest Ohio’s Van Wert Smiles facility (July 14); (back row) Van Wert Health (July 15) and the Jennings Creek Council (July 16). The YMCA appreciates the support and generosity of these donors. photos provided