Farm League champs!

The 2020 Farm League season recently came to an end in Wren with Convoy Red beating Willshire in the tournament championship. Pictured above are Convoy Red team members and coaches (front, left to right): Carter Perkins, Myles Williman, Colton Gibson, Beau Lichtensteiger, Calin Balliet and Griffen Clouse; Middle row, left to right: Zander Crisp, Logan Matson, Ethan McComber, Conner Hammons, Maverick Hammons and Ian Owens; back row, left to right: Shaun Balliet, Kyle Hammons and Josh Clouse. Pictured below are Willshire team members (bottom, left to right): Smith Wells, Ely Shirk, Ryder Knapke, Carter Painter and Dexter Taylor; top, left to right: Jevan Brickley, Maxton Hileman, Obadiah Williams, Kade Eller, Cooper Tangeman, Perry Schwieterman, Gavin Fisher and Will Trisel. The coaches were Eric Schwieterman, Josh Hileman and Matt Fisher. In addition, the All-Tournament Team consisted of Calin Balliet, Logan Matson, Maverick Hammons, Conner Hammons, Corbin Coil, Perry Schweiterman, Cooper Tangeman, Jevan Brickley, Tate Lichtensteiger and Chandler Hirschy. Photos courtesy of Jeremy Kitson