Library lists Summer Reading activities

VW independent/submitted information

Brumback Library has listed Summer Reading Program activities and events for the week of July 20-25. Those include the following during Giants, Fairies & Elves Week:

Main Library

Monday, July 20

Fairy & Elf Houses

Scavenger Hunt

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. VW independent file photo

Tuesday, July 21

10:30 a.m. — Science Central presents “Body Matters”

Coloring Contest

Wednesday, July 22

Family Movie — Pre-Registration Required

Fairy Night Lights

Thursday, July 23

10:30 a.m. — Infant & Toddler Story Time

11 a.m. — Family Story Time

Friday, July 24

10:30 a.m. — Story & Craft Time

Sing a Song for a Prize

Saturday, July 25

Sing a Song for a Prize

Convoy Branch

Monday, July 20

Unicorn Ornament

Tuesday, July 21

Magic Scratch Bookmarks

Wednesday, July 22

10 a.m. — Story & Dragon Craft Time

Family Movie — Pre-Registration Required

Thursday, July 23

Fan craft

Friday, July 24

Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 25

Puzzle Page

Middle Point Branch

Monday, July 20

Humpty Dumpty Craft

Tuesday, July 21

Branch Library is Closed

Wednesday, July 22

Family Movie — Pre-Registration Required

Thursday, July 23

Fan Craft

Friday, July 24

Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 25

Coloring Page

Ohio City Branch

Monday, July 20

Frog Craft

Tuesday, July 21

9:30 a.m. — Story & Pirate Craft

Wednesday, July 22

Branch Library is Closed

Family Movie — Pre-Registration Required

Thursday, July 23

End of Summer Reading Party

Friday, July 24

Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 25

Soda Pop Word Find

Willshire Branch

Monday, July 20

Your Story

Tuesday, July 21

1 p.m. — Story & Giant Worm Feet Craft

Wednesday, July 22

Family Movie — Pre-Registration Required

Butterfly Craft

Thursday, July 23

Line Drawing

3 p.m. — Story Time

Friday, July 24

Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 25

Soda Pop Word Find

Wren Branch

Monday, July 20

1 p.m. — Story & Craft Time

Your Story

Tuesday, July 21

Sand Art

Wednesday, July 22

Family Movie — Pre-Registration Required

Thursday, July 23

Line Drawing

Friday, July 24

Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 25

Summer Word Circle