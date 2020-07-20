Mollenkopf retires, is rehired; Board okays remote plan

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf gives her report to the district’s Board of Education during Monday’s monthly board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf during Monday night’s monthly meeting, but the longtime district employee isn’t going anywhere.

She’s retiring, effective August 1, but is being rehired August 4.

Mollenkopf, who was first hired as superintendent in 2018, was given a new three-year contract by the board. She’s worked for Crestview Local Schools for 34 years, with 18 years spent as an elementary principal.

“I love this district, and the children and employees in this district are extremely important to me,” Mollenkopf said after the meeting. “My parents taught me that we should leave this world better than how we found it and that’s my goal with the district, to leave things better.”

Mollenkopf added she believes the arrangement is mutually beneficial for her and the district and also said she has more to give to the schools.

Board members also approved a remote learning plan for the 2020-2021 school year, along with an amended school calendar that can be changed if necessary because of the coronavirus.

Even with the remote learning plan in place, Mollenkopf said the goal is to start the school year with in-person classes.

“Absolutely, we want to start with school-based, site-based, or a traditional year at school, but the plan will provide an option for parents if they choose to select the remote learning option,” Mollenkopf explained.

She added she plans to meet with the other superintendents in the county this week to finalize overall plans.

In other business, the board approved handbooks for the Early Childhood Center and kindergarten students, lunch prices, athletic ticket prices, educational fees for preschool, student workbook and Latchkey fees, and bus routes for the upcoming school year. Board members also approved the transfer of land near the Early Childhood Center.

Five-day per diem contracts were approved for Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette, Director of Curriculum Lindsay Breese, and Program Services Manager Amy Eikholt. The board also approved a one-year contract for James Lautzenheiser as a bus driver and Greg Rickard as freshman boys’ basketball coach. A list of substitute teachers, aides, and school nurses from the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center gained approval as well.

Board members also gave approval to a preseason cross country invitational with coach Jeff Bagley on August 15 in Obetz.

The board learned that new school bus No. 7 has been delivered and will be used during the upcoming school year, and Mollenkopf told the board all buses passed the annual inspection and are ready to go.

At the end of the meeting, board members toured the classroom addition project and the Early Childhood Center. Both projects are on track to be completed as scheduled.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, August 17.