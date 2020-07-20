Monday Mailbag: HS sports and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about starting high school practices on time, delaying the start of fall sports, the Friday Flashback and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett.

Q: I find it hard to believe that states like Ohio and Michigan are really planning on moving forward with high school sports on August 1. What gives? Name withheld upon request

A: I could be wrong here but I don’t think anything is set in stone.

Both state athletic associations, along with others, have said they play to start fall sports practices and the fall sports season on time, but they also have an out-clause.

In an update sent to Ohio High School Athletic Association member schools’ superintendents, principals and athletic administrators on Friday, interim commissioner Bob Goldring said “As you all have seen during this pandemic, those plans can be modified or canceled quickly since, just like the Governor’s Office and all of you, our focus is on the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, which is paramount in moving forward with interscholastic athletics.”

So basically it says we’re planning on start August 1 unless we’re told we can’t or if we decide on something else before then.

Q: In light of the growing number of coronavirus cases, wouldn’t it seem more wise to at least delay the start of high school athletics by at least a couple of weeks? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m wondering if that will happen here in Ohio.

Some states are going to a delayed start, which obviously buys more time. Yes, it would almost certainly mean a shorter season for all fall sports but it’s better than no sports at all.

Some sort of decision will be made before August 1. The Ohio High School Athletic Association has said fall sports practices won’t start on that date unless there are some assurances fall sports will start on time.

Q: I’ve enjoyed your Friday Flashback feature. It’s brought back some nice memories, but I’m wondering if you’ll continue it once things are back to normal. Name withheld upon request

A: I’m glad you’ve enjoyed the feature and I’ve enjoyed going back through the archives to find these stories.

As far as keeping it going, if enough people want to see that happen then yes, the Friday Flashback will continue.

Q: I saw the Cleveland Browns are giving Myles Garrett $125 million dollars. They’re giving that much money to a guy who can’t stay on the field? Typical Cleveland. Name withheld upon request

A: Five years, $125 million. Keep in mind these contracts never seem to play out.

Good NFL pass rushers are good to find and make no mistake, Garrett is one of the better ones. He had 10 sacks in 10 games last year and 13.5 in 2018, plus seven more in 11 games in his rookie season.

As for not staying on the field, I think most people believe what happened last year – the helmet-snatching brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph – was completely out of character for him. It cost him six games and his reputation took a big hit.

I seriously doubt we’ll see another incident like that.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, send it via email to sports@thevwindependent.com. You may choose to have your name used or withheld.