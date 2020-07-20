Open House set for former DARE officer

VW independent/submitted information

Greg Blackmore

The family and friends of Greg Blackmore will be hosting a Retirement Open House Party on Saturday, August 1, from 1-3 p.m., at the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend.

Blackmore worked at the Van Wert City Police Department from April 15, 1990, through April 15 of this year, for a total of 30 years of service. Prior to working for the city of Van Wert, Blackmore was a military police officer in the United States Army for four years and then worked as a department supervisor at Fleetwood Motorhomes.

Blackmore was a patrol officer for all 30 years, along with being the DARE officer for 24 of those years. Blackmore worked very hard in trying to teach the youths of Van Wert the skills and mindset they would need to stay safe throughout their lives.

Local residents are invited to take time to stop out and congratulate “Officer Greg” for his 30 years of service to the Van Wert community and for all of his years of dedication in keeping its children safe.

Remember: Social distancing for everyone’s safety.