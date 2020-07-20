Yard sale mania to hit county in August

VW independent/submitted information

‘Tis the season for garage sales and yard sales. And two of the best yard sales will be coming to Van Wert County in August. The U.S. Route 127 yard sale happens August 6-9, and the Lincoln Highway BuyWay yard sales will take place August 13-15.

The goal of yard sales is to have communities along the routes participate to make the events one long festival along the route. This is a way to showcase what makes communities unique, and past sales have drawn in thousands of people to the area. It is a great way for local residents to make extra money, as well promote tourism. Success of this event relies solely on people to set up sales and participate. Antiques, furniture, fresh garden produce, glassware, and collectibles, and in some locations Amish treats will be available during the sale. You just never know what treasures you will find. So put on your shoes and get ready to haggle. It’s yard sale season, friends!

It won’t be long before yard sales will be in full bloom as the Route 127 and Lincoln Highway Buy-Way yard sales intersect here in Van Wert County. photo provided

According to Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Larry Lee, this will be the 33rd anniversary of the Route 127 sale. The sale is commonly referred to as “The World’s Longest Yard Sale”. That’s because it really is the longest yard sale in the world.

“To be exact,” Lee said, “it’s 690 miles long and the road travels through six states — Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.”

The majority of the route follows Highway 127 from Addison, Michigan, to Chattanooga, Tennessee. From Lookout Mountain, Georgia, to Gadsden, Alabama, the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway. Both are scenic drives allowing shoppers to appreciate the beautiful countryside of these states, all the while enjoying the fun and excitement of seeing what thousands of vendors have to offer.

Once known as the Main Street of America, Lincoln Highway is now home to the huge Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Yard Sale, held the week after the Route 127 Sale. Regular shoppers sometimes just call it the Lincoln Highway garage sales. Held annually since 2005, the Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Yard Sale stretches across Ohio and surrounding states.

Lee said the sale route begins in West Virginia, crosses Ohio and Indiana, then through Illinois and Iowa for a total distance of 250 miles. In addition to yard sales, enjoy local antique shops, restaurants, and community events taking place on the Buy-Way Yard Sale weekend. Watch for signs pointing to off-highway yard sales, especially when you pass through towns. Some communities along the route even host citywide sales during the event and look for clustered yard sales in city parks, empty fields and parking lots.

“This year’s pandemic situation meant there was some hesitancy on the part of the yard sales’ committees,” Lee commented. “But in the end, we decided people knew when the sales were supposed to take place and we couldn’t stop people from setting up their individual sales, so we felt we should offer them our support to make these events as safe as possible.”

As a mostly outdoor event, there is more than enough space to allow for social distancing at the yard sales. With the help of all participants, this event will go on while protecting the safety and health of everyone. For the safety of all participants, it is each individual’s responsibility to follow state and local guidelines that are in place at the time of the event.

Those who are setting up a yard sale are encouraged to (1) display appropriate signage; (2) provide hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes; (3) sanitize booths/tables frequently; (4) display all items in the open rather than leaving them in a box so people don’t have to touch items for sale unnecessarily; and (5), if possible, offer contact-free payments.

For those planning to shop along the routes, it is suggested that (1) bring hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes; (2) don’t touch items for sale unnecessarily; (3) wash hands frequently; and (4) be patient and polite.

Lee would also remind both vendors and shoppers that there are certain locations now requiring face masks be worn, depending on the circumstances. Often they are not required outside, but sometimes are when social distancing is not possible. He is recommending all participants bring a face mask with them so they have them, if and when needed.

For more information on either the Route 127 Yard Sale or the Lincoln Highway BuyWay Sale, contact the local CVB office at 419.238.9378 or stop at the office at 139 E. Main St. for maps and brochures.