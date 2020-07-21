Gov. issues statement on House speaker

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Following the news conference by U.S. Attorney DeVillers in Columbus Tuesday afternoon announcing a criminal complaint against Speaker Larry Householder and others for an alleged $60 million bribery scheme, Governor Mike DeWine has issued the following statement.

“I am deeply concerned about the allegations of wrongdoing in the criminal complaint issued today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Every American has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives; therefore, I am calling on Speaker Householder to resign immediately.

“This is a sad day for Ohio.”