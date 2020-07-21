Random Thoughts: fall sports, baseball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around the search for a new Ohio High School Athletic Association executive director, fall sports in Ohio, a decision about California high school sports and the start of Major League Baseball.

Wanted

Here’s something you don’t normally don’t see – a want ad for a new Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director.

The job came open with last month’s dismissal of Jerry Snodgrass.

A couple of things caught my eye. One sentence said a background in athletics is a plus, which I thought would be a requirement, not a plus. The other was a sentenced that said the preferred starting date is mid-October of this year.

It also said the job will be open until filled and completed applications received by July 31 will be given greatest consideration.

In the meantime, interim executive director Bob Goldring will hold down the fort.

If you want to see the entire job description, it can be found at https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/SchoolResources/ExecutiveDirectorOHSAAJobPosting.pdf.

Clock is ticking

The OHSAA is going to have to make a decision soon on what to do about fall sports. I know a statement was issued last week saying things will start on time August 1, but I have a hard time believing that.

Perhaps the OHSAA is waiting on more guidance from the state, which is fine. Hopefully, that guidance will come sooner instead of later.

The options appear to be: forge ahead on time, delay and shorten the fall sports season, swap it with spring sports or cancel it altogether. I can’t help think that a delay of some sort is coming. I know some states have switched fall and spring sports but in my mind, that should be a last resort option.

Student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors and fans – care to chime in?

California

The California Interscholastic Federation has announced a modified sports schedule for the upcoming school.

Instead of three sports seasons – fall, winter and spring – there will be two seasons, fall and spring. However, no sports will actually be played during the fall months, as things won’t get underway until December or January.

Most notably, high school football championships will be played in mid-April, while basketball finals will take place in mid-June.

At least football players there won’t be practicing in snow and freezing conditions.

Local baseball

The ACME/but not-ACME season came to a close last Friday. As mentioned in previous features, it was ACME baseball without the ACME label this year.

Schedules varied by team, with teams playing between 11 and 22 games. There are no playoffs this year.

It truly was nice to see local kids playing ball this summer. Kudos to them and the coaches.

MLB

I know I said earlier that I don’t miss Major League Baseball nearly as much as I thought I would and I stand by that.

However, I have to admit I’m getting more excited about the season finally starting this Thursday and Friday. A 60-game schedule is better than nothing and it’s another step toward normalcy.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to weigh in via email at sports@thevwindependent.com.