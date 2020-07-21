Tournament champs!

A local 10U softball team made up of players from seven area school districts has enjoyed success this summer in winning a pair of tournaments.

The Northwest Destroyers captured tournament championships at Castalia on June 21 and again in Milford on July 5. The squad is made up of players from Ayersville, Defiance, Fairview, Lincolnview, Paulding, Van Wert and Wayne Trace. Members of the squad are (front, left to right) Gracie Leal, Cassidy Rank, Maddie Clark, Layla Sudduth and Kendal Peck. Back row, left to right: Autumn Becker, Edreanne Peck, Riley Decker, Brynley Edmonds, Addy LaBounty and Kalli Gorrell. Coaches for the squad are Don Gorrell, Jason LaBounty and Ben Decker. Photo submitted