2020 edition of model train show set for this weekend

The 2020 Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap will be held this week, although it may look a bit different this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. photo provided

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds is on and will again be a model train lover’s paradise.

This weekend’s annual event will be conducted a bit differently, though, than previous editions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of being spread out in four buildings, this year’s show will likely be in two buildings — the Junior Fair and Commercial buildings — primarily because the number of model railroad operating layouts will be down this year. However, the number of vendors will be roughly the same and they’ll be more spaced out compared to previous years. Those vendors will offer trains and all sorts of accessories in different gauges, including the always popular “HO” and “N” scales.

“We’re at 221 vendor tables and last year we had 230, but our major layouts are way down,” show spokesman Chuck White said. “We’re going to have two or three, but last year we had seven or eight, plus we had a bunch of displays that are called timesavers and, this year, only two timesavers are coming.”

White added a telegraph display is planned as well.

Instead of a food court, at least four food trucks will be on hand for anyone wanting a bite to eat, and JC’s Delivery will also provide carryout service.

Through the efforts of Van Wert County Fair Secretary Mike Poling, hand sanitizing stations and social distancing signs will be placed in both buildings, and White said face masks are strongly recommended.

“If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided for you and, quite frankly, if you don’t have a mask, somebody will walk up to you and ask why,” White said. “The Van Wert Area Convention and Visitors Bureau received a donation from Central Insurance of 7,000 masks, so we’re going to have somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 on the premises. I also have cloth masks from a state organization.”

“We’re going to have a fan in each door to bring fresh air in and out of each building,” White added. “We’re going to have plexiglass for our our people who will take your money and give you a wristband.”

The annual show usually attracts area vendors and attendees, along with buyers and sellers from the area, other parts of Ohio, Indiana and other states.

“I have one guy coming from seven hours south, Kentucky or Tennessee, and he’s looking to buy a bunch of stuff and I have a guy coming in from Wisconsin and another one talking about flying in from the west coast,” White stated. “I received an email from a guy looking to sell a very collectable item from Lionel, so we’ll see what happens. There’s a lot of interest from all over the place.”

Because of the coronavirus, the junior engineer program for children likely won’t be available this year.

The Railroad Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6, or two-day admission for $8. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.