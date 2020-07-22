County auditor acquitted of all charges

Van Wert independent

Van Wert County Auditor Phil Baxter could be back at work soon after he was acquitted of all charges following a two-day jury trial on Tuesday.

After hearing evidence in the case, retired Greene County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Campbell ordered Baxter acquitted of all three charges against him, citing there was insufficient evidence to find him guilty.

Van Wert County Auditor Philip Baxter is shown during his November 2019 arraignment hearing in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. VW independent file photo

Following an investigation by Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, who was appointed as special prosecutor in the case, Baxter had been indicted on one count each of breaking and entering and unauthorized use of property, computer, cable, or telecommunications property, each a felony of the fifth degree, and intimidation, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Two deputy auditors, Julienne Rolsten and Juliann Zinn, were also charged in the case, and both had earlier made deals with the prosecution that included them resigning their positions and agreeing not to work for the county again in future.

Baxter, however, maintained his innocence, resulting in this week’s jury trial.

During the trial, evidence was introduced, including a security camera video, showing that Baxter, Rolsten, and Zinn did enter then-County Treasurer Nathan Vandenbroek’s office on May 30, 2019, after being let in by a custodian.

Vandenbroek, who later resigned his position, had viewed the security camera video showing Baxter and his two deputies in Vandenbroek’s office and charged they were in his office without his permission.

However, Baxter’s attorney, Drew Wortman of Findlay, contended the three Auditor’s Office employees were only trying to do their jobs by being in Vandenbroek’s office.

Testimony during the trial indicated the only reason the three had gone to Vandenbroek’s office was to obtain information needed to complete a monthly financial report.

There was also testimony showing that relations between the Treasurer’s and Auditor’s offices was strained at the time, making it difficult to obtain information through normal channels.