Herbert Junior Brown

Herbert Junior “Brownie” Brown, 85, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

Herbert Junior Brown

He was born January 27, 1935, in Liberty Township, Van Wert County, the son of Pearl Raymond and Laura Etta (Johnson) Brown, who both preceded him in death. On September 7, 1968, he married the former Ginger A. Blakeley, who survives.

Other survivors include his children, Jean (Rick) Funk of Sidney, Peggy J. (Mike) Johnson of Van Wert, Roxie (Dewaine) Darst of Van Wert, Jobina (Scott) Brooks of Fredericktown, April (Scott) Bigham of Van Wert, Johnny Brown of St. Paul Minnesota, and Katie (Mitch) Spencer of Harlan, Indiana; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A son, Norman Brown; seven brothers, Buster A. Brown, Joseph E. Brown, Raymond R. Brown, Emmitt F. Brown, Arthur L. Brown, Eugene W. Brown, and Leland D. Brown; three sisters, Lela Leona Adelblue, D. Marcile Longwell, and Dorothy Marsee; and a great-granddaughter, also preceded him in death.

Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard until June 5, 1964. He was a member of the Apostolic Church in Van Wert and retired from Eaton (Aeroquip) Corporation in 1997. He was a member of Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City. He was presented with the “Father of the Year” Award by Gov. James Rhodes in 1979.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the Apostolic Church, with the Rev. Robert Frake officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where graveside military honors will be rendered.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: The Apostolic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.