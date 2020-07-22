Juanita P. Youtzy

Juanita P. Youtzy, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Springfield.

Juanita P. Youtzy

She was born June 5, 1932, in Van Wert, the daughter of Byron G. and Bernetta Pearl (Sesney) Gilbert, who both preceded her in death. On July 4, 1948, she married Donald Gene Youtzy, who died May 8, 2007.

Survivors include her four children, Jerry L. Youtzy of Convoy, Judy (Danny) Lehman of Springfield, Mike Youtzy of Wichita, Kansas, and Darlene S. Youtzy of Van Wert; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Juanita was also preceded in death by her son, Mark Youtzy; a brother, Junior Guy Gilbert; one sister, Rosella L. Gile; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Anne Youtzy.

She was a foster parent for 20 years and a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association for 20 years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Juanita’s granddaughter, Pastor Michelle Noffke, officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.