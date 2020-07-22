Man sent to prison for domestic violence
Van Wert independent
A Van Wert man was sentenced to prison, while another city man earned a jail sentence for drug possession in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
Kyle May, 36, was sentenced to 13 months in prison on a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave May credit for 175 days already served.
Colby Black, 36, was given a 180-day jail sentence, with credit for 66 days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. The sentence will also run concurrently with a sentence handed down in Van Wert Municipal Court.
