Man sent to prison for domestic violence

Van Wert independent

A Van Wert man was sentenced to prison, while another city man earned a jail sentence for drug possession in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Kyle May, 36, was sentenced to 13 months in prison on a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave May credit for 175 days already served.

Colby Black, 36, was given a 180-day jail sentence, with credit for 66 days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. The sentence will also run concurrently with a sentence handed down in Van Wert Municipal Court.