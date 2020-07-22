The Van Wert County Courthouse

Shawn G. Cook

Shawn G. Cook, 61, of Convoy, died at noon Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.  

Shawn was born October 8, 1958 in Santa Monica, California, a son of Herbert and Lucille (White) Cook, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Kevin R. R. Cook of Convoy; Lee Cook, the mother of his son; and a sister, Virgilia Becker of California.

Shawn was a carpenter by trade and repaired houses. 

There will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements by Brickner Funeral Home.

