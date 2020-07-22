Shawn G. Cook

Shawn G. Cook, 61, of Convoy, died at noon Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.

Shawn was born October 8, 1958 in Santa Monica, California, a son of Herbert and Lucille (White) Cook, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Kevin R. R. Cook of Convoy; Lee Cook, the mother of his son; and a sister, Virgilia Becker of California.

Shawn was a carpenter by trade and repaired houses.

There will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements by Brickner Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.